Interceptor aircraft of Kazakhstan’s air force crashes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

MiG-31 interceptor aircraft of Kazakhstan’s air force crashed on Apr. 16, 2020 near country’s Karaganda city, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry.

The ministry said that the plane crashed during a scheduled training flight to prepare for combat duty.

“The incident occurred south of the airfield in Karaganda city. After The fire started in one of the engines after the take-off. After receiving a command for ejection, pilots directed the aircraft to the field, away from the village and having made sure that the civilian population was not in danger, the crew ejected. The pilots are alive,” the ministry said.

By the decree of the country’s defense minister the commission was put together to investigate the incident. A squad of search and rescue service of Kazakhstan’s air force has already arrived at the scene.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh