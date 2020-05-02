Jack Ma sends more humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Second batch of humanitarian aid from Chinese business magnate Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma arrived in Kazakhstan to help the country battle coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The humanitarian aid including 50,016 units of test equipment and 30 lung ventilators arrived in Kazakhstan’s Almaty on May 1, 2020.

The humanitarian cargo was received by Kazakhstan’s SK-Pharmacy company to further distribute it across the country.

On Apr. 10, 2020, Jack Ma sent the first batch of medical protective equipment to Kazakhstan.

The ministry then said that cargo from Jack Ma and Alibaba funds arrived in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city from China’s Shijiazhuang city. The 4.5-ton cargo included 500,000 medical masks, 5,000 protective suits, 50,000 medical gloves, and non-contact thermometers.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 3,671. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh