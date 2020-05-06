Head of apparatus of Kazakhstan's upper house of parliament appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Aliya Rakisheva was appointed Head of Apparatus of Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the Senate.

Rakisheva was appointed by a decree of the Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Senate Maulen Ashimbayev.

Prior to the appointment Rakisheva worked as Advisor to Kazakhstan’s president.

On May 4, 2020 Ashimbayev has been appointed a Member of Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament.

On May 2, 2020 credentials of Member of Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva were suspended by Uzbek president's decree.

