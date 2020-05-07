New coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan's regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan as of 10:00 (GMT +4) on May 7, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Ministry.

New coronavirus cases were reported in country’s Zhambyl region 1 case), West Kazakhstan region (3 cases), Kostanay region (1 case), Turkestan region (1 case) and Shymkent city (1 case).

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 4,509 cases. This includes 1,408 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 30 patients who passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s regions:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 853 336 3 Almaty city 1 422 273 9 Shymkent city 223 74 5 Akmola region 101 89 4 Aktobe region 172 34 Almaty region 176 40 Atyrau region 240 82 East Kazakhstan region 30 9 1 Zhambyl region 169 55 1 West Kazakhstan region 213 59 Karaganda region 175 82 3 Kostanay region 59 16 1 Kyzylorda region 223 144 Manystau region 105 11 1 Pavlodar region 152 19 1 North Kazakhstan region 33 28 Turkestan region 163 57 1 TOTAL 4 509 1 408 30

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

