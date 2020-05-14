Kazakhstan's COVID-19 case count up by 3% within day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

A total of 154 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan on May 13, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The daily cases increase was 2.8 percent, and 185 more people completely recovered, and were discharged from the hospitals.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 5,571 cases. This includes 2,408 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 32 patients who passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s regions:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 1 118 489 3 Almaty city 1 628 555 9 Shymkent city 245 153 6 Akmola region 110 94 4 Aktobe region 176 55 Almaty region 183 97 Atyrau region 432 127 East Kazakhstan region 52 17 1 Zhambyl region 198 94 1 West Kazakhstan region 266 121 Karaganda region 200 115 3 Kostanay region 68 34 1 Kyzylorda region 231 181 Mangystau region 130 29 1 Pavlodar region 154 104 2 North Kazakhstan region 36 29 Turkestan region 190 114 1 TOTAL 5 417 2 408 32

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

