Kazakhstan’s president makes amendments to emergency state law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the introduction of amendments to the law on emergency state, Trend reports with reference to the president’s press office.

The decree ‘On Amendments and Additions to Some Legislative Acts of Kazakhstan on State of Emergency’ was signed today, May 16, 2020.

The law is aimed to ensure the president’s timely taking measures during the state of emergency in cases requiring urgent action aimed at maintaining stability and ensuring national, including economic, security of the country.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country stood at 5,850 cases. This includes 2,707 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 34 patients who passed away.

