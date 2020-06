A 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday hit Kazakhstan's eastern Almaty region, said the regional department of emergencies, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The epicenter of the earthquake is located 244-km northeast of the city of Almaty, in a mountainous area in the Eskeldi district," the department said in a statement.

The quake was detected at 6:10 a.m. local time (0010 GMT), and the epicenter was at a depth of 25 km, it added.