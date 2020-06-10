Kazakhstan reports 245 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 245 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.9%, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions: Karaganda region - 50 (4.2%), Almaty city - 35 (1.2%), Aktobe region - 26 (6.5%), Nur-Sultan city - 23 (0.9%), West Kazakhstan region - 18 (2, 1%), Zhambyl region - 16 (3.6%), Shymkent city - 14 (1.4%), Mangistau region - 12 (3.6%), Almaty region - 11 (2.5%), North Kazakhstan region - 7 (10.8%), Akmola region - 5 (2.8%), East Kazakhstan region - 5 (2.5%), Kyzylorda region - 5 (1.1%), Atyrau region - 5 (0.4%), Kostanay region - 3 (1.5%), Pavlodar region - 2 (0.7%).

To date, 13,319 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 8,015. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 61.