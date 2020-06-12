Kazakhstan reports 314 new coronavirus cases

Kazakhstan 12 June 2020 08:19 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan reports 314 new coronavirus cases

Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 314 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 2.3%, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in: Nur-Sultan city - 52 (4.0%), Almaty city - 48 (1.6%), Shymkent city - 29 (2.8%), Aktobe region - 48 (10.8%), Karaganda region - 52 (4.2 %), Almaty region - 20 (4.3%), West Kazakhstan region - 15 (1.7%), Atyrau region - 14 (1.1%), Mangistau region - 11 (3.1%), East Kazakhstan region - 9 (4 , 2%), Zhambyl region - 5 (1.1%), Turkestan region - 4 (1.0%), North Kazakhstan region - 4 (5.6%), Akmola region - 2 (1.1%), Pavlodar region - 2 (0.7%), Kostanay region - 1 (0.5%).

In total Kazakhstan recorded 13,558 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 8,593. 67 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

