Kazakhstan to hold Senate elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree setting the date for election of members to Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, Trend reports with reference to the president’s press office.

The elections will be held due to the expiration of the constitutional term of parliament members’ office in Oct. 2020. The elections will be held on Aug. 12, 2020.

Kazakhstan’s Government, the akims (governors) of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities and country’s regions are assigned to take measures on the organizational, logistical and financial support of the elections.

The Parliament is the highest representative body of Kazakhstan exercising legislative power. The Parliament consists of two chambers: the Senate and the Mazhilis acting on a permanent basis.

In the Senate, each region, city of republican significance and the capital of Kazakhstan is represented by two deputies.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh