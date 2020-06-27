More COVID-related deaths reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Eight more lethal coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan bringing the overall number to 158 deaths countrywide, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The ministry said that all of the cases were reported in Nur-Sultan city.

These are men born in 1959, 1947, 1943, 1954, 1955, and women born in 1976, 1942 and 1948.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 20,319. This includes 12,589 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 158 patients who passed away.

