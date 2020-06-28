COVID-19 death toll surpasses 170 in Kazakhstan
Seven more coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kazakhstan today, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Three people born in 1940, 1957 and 1970 died of the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region.
Two men born in 1960 and 1950 passed away in Aktobe region.
One man born in 1942 and another one born in 1972 died of COVID-19 in Almaty region and Shymkent city, respectively.
The new lethal cases brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kazakhstan to 173.
Hikmat Hajiyev: More than 130 countries supported President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly
Latest
Giorgi Gakharia: Association Agreement for our country is a foundation on which Georgian European future is being built
Hikmat Hajiyev: More than 130 countries supported President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly
The winners of the competition held by the Italian-Azerbaijani Design Center have been selected (PHOTO)