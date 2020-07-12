Kazakhstan reports almost 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has reported 1,798 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours. Of these, 1,061 are symptom-free cases, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The biggest number of the new COVID-19 cases has been registered in Atyrau region 269 cases, including 200 asymptomatic cases. Coming in second is Almaty city with 242 cases (81 symptom-free). East Kazakhstan region is third with 211 new COVID-19 cases, including 150 symptom-free cases. 88 (40) new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Nur-Sultan city, Zhambyl region, 97 (43) in West Kazakhstan region, 158 (93) in Karaganda region, 56 (19) in Kostanay region, 91 (33) in Kyzylorda region, 72 (67) in Mangistau region,51 (6) in Pavlodar region, 65 (48) in North Kazakhstan region, and 56 (41) in Turkestan region, taking the total number of registered cases to 58,253. The novel coronavirus has already claimed 264 lives across Kazakhstan.

