Kazakhstan reports 1,414 new coronavirus cases, 89,078 in total
Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,414 cases of coronavirus infection including 627 symptom-free cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic): Nur-Sultan city - 232/132, Almaty city - 218/106, Shymkent city - 30/10, Akmola region - 53/27, Aktobe region -17/6, Almaty region - 69/46, Atyrau region - 67/37, East Kazakhstan region - 187/80, Zhambyl region - 49/22, West Kazakhstan region - 74/45, Karaganda region - 101/22, Kostanay region - 66/28, Kyzylorda region - 55/37, Mangistau region - 39/17, Pavlodar region - 73/21, North Kazakhstan region - 61/3, Turkestan region - 29/14.
To date, 89,078 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.
