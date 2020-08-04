Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine developers test it on themselves

Kazakhstan 4 August 2020 22:12 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine developers test it on themselves

Five developers of Kazakhstan COVID-19 vaccine have tested it on themselves, this has been informed by the Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems, Trend reports via Kazinform.

Testing of a coronavirus vaccine on five volunteer employees of the Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems Five started on July 26, 2020.

After three days, the volunteers felt good and they had no high temperature or allergies. Preclinical trials will be completed on August 20, 2020.

The results will be submitted to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to the information provided, after obtaining permission from the Ministry of Health clinical trials will be started at the clinic of Almaty city.

The testing is planned to be done on 44 volunteers not having COVID-19 antibodies (phase I). In mid-October 2020, it is planned to enter the II phase of clinical trials with the attraction of 200 volunteers.

Phase II clinical trials are scheduled to be completed in December the current year.

As Kazinform previously reported, the second Kazakhstan vaccine, developed by the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, was successfully registered by the World Health Organization as a candidate vaccine.

