Kazakhstan records less new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has added 980 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the overall caseload over the past 24 hours. Of these, 502 are symptom-free, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

It is worth mentioning that the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty are the only parts of the country which have seen triple-digit new infections – 186 and 175 new COVID-19 cases, respectively. Of 186 and 175, 75 and 111 are asymptomatic, accordingly.

Shymkent city has reported 26 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 15 symptom-free ones, Akmola region – 31 (19), Aktobe region 2 (0), Almaty region 46 (36), Atyrau region 44 (41), East Kazakhstan region 92 (29), Zhambyl region 40 (20), West Kazakhstan region 58 (22), Karaganda region 85 (35), Kostanay region 35 (8), Kyzylorda region 33 (18), Mangistau region 33 (28), Pavlodar region 22 (6), North Kazakhstan region 45 (22), and Turkestan region 27 (17), taking the country’s total caseload to 96,922.

Of 96,922, 70,680 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection. The novel virus has killed 1,058 countrywide.