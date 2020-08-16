401 coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition
As of August 16 19,741 coronavirus-positive patients in Kazakhstan, including 109 children, are receiving treatment, the Telegram channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
3,289 patients are staying at hospitals, 16,452 are under ambulatory medical treatment. 401 people are in critical condition, 77 are on life support.
Latest
Citizens willing to return to Azerbaijan in their cars shall contact embassies, Operational Headquarters - Hikmat Hajiyev
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shows satellite images of new illegal settlement in occupied Kalbajar (PHOTOS)