Baikonur Cosmodrome begins final tests of Nauka module before launch to ISS

Kazakhstan 24 August 2020 22:39 (UTC+04:00)
A test cycle of the multifunctional laboratory module Nauka (Science) which has been recently transported to Baikonur city by train is run at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Designed mostly by Rocket and Space Corporation Energia and manufactured by Khruchev Space Center, the Nauka module now undergoes the final tests, according to the press service of Roscosmos.

The module is said to be ready for launch to the International Space Station in nine months once electrical tests have been run and preparations for launch have been completed including ensuring microbiological protection, fueling, and so on.

Notably, three launches are to be made from Baikonur Cosmodrome by the end of 2020.

