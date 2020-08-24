Baikonur Cosmodrome begins final tests of Nauka module before launch to ISS
A test cycle of the multifunctional laboratory module Nauka (Science) which has been recently transported to Baikonur city by train is run at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Designed mostly by Rocket and Space Corporation Energia and manufactured by Khruchev Space Center, the Nauka module now undergoes the final tests, according to the press service of Roscosmos.
The module is said to be ready for launch to the International Space Station in nine months once electrical tests have been run and preparations for launch have been completed including ensuring microbiological protection, fueling, and so on.
Notably, three launches are to be made from Baikonur Cosmodrome by the end of 2020.
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: The situation in the districts should be properly analyzed, existing shortcomings and deficiencies should be investigated and issues of concern should be resolved
President Aliyev: Attention paid to the power engineering sector and the allocated state investments that have allowed us the opportunity to fully meet our needs
Azerbaijani president: Power engineering in our country is going through a period of rapid development, and this is the key condition for our development