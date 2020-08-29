Kazakhstan adds 150 new COVID-19 cases, total at 105,558

Kazakhstan 29 August 2020 07:52 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan adds 150 new COVID-19 cases, total at 105,558

150 new COVID-19 cases, including 57 asymptomatic ones, have been spotted in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 14/5 in Nur-Sultan city, 24/0 in Almaty city, 2/1 in Shymkent city, 7/4 in Akmola region, 3/0 in Aktobe region, 1/0 in Almaty region, 11/9 in Atyrau region, 23/5 in East Kazakhstan region, 5/4 in Zhambyl region, 8/4 in West Kazakhstan region, 15/11 in Karaganda region, 9/2 in Kostanay region, 1/0 in Mangistau region, 7/1 – in Pavlodar region, 11/4 in North Kazakhstan region, and 9/7 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 105,558.

