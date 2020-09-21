Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count drops to 45

Kazakhstan 21 September 2020 07:28 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count drops to 45

45 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The recent COVID-19 cases by city/region: 6 in Nur-Sultan city, 3 in Almaty city, 2 in Akmola region, 2 in Atyrau region, 18 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 107,307.

