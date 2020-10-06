New COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

60 more cases have been added to Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

As of today, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 108,296 as 60 more cases have been found over the past day across the country including 2 fresh cases in Nur-Sultan city, 5 in Almaty city, 4 in Akmola region, 2 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan region, 6 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 9 in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Turkestan region.