Kazakhstan’s population increases by 1.3%
The population of Kazakhstan has grown up by 237,500 people or 1.3%. As of September 1, 2020 the population of the country reached 18,785,000, including 58.9% of urban and 41.1% of rural population, the statistics committee reports, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The country’s population grew by 237,500 people or 1.3% as compared to last September 1.
The most population growth is seen in Almaty (63,100), Nur-Sultan (50,000) and Shymkent (31,800) cities for the period under review.
