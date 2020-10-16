Kazakhstan’s population increases by 1.3%

The population of Kazakhstan has grown up by 237,500 people or 1.3%. As of September 1, 2020 the population of the country reached 18,785,000, including 58.9% of urban and 41.1% of rural population, the statistics committee reports, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The most population growth is seen in Almaty (63,100), Nur-Sultan (50,000) and Shymkent (31,800) cities for the period under review.