Kazakhstan sees less daily COVID-19 recoveries, total at 105,030
Kazakhstan has reported 29 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Of 29, 9 recovered cases have been registered in Pavlodar region, 6 – in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions each, and 1 in Aktobe and Atyrau regions each.
The country’s number of COVID-19 recovered cases stands at 105,030.
