Kazakhstan confirms 115 new COVID-19 cases

115 more COVID-19 cases have been detected across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of 115 recent cases, 13 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 12 - in Almaty city, 3 - in Shymkent city, 6 - in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 4 - in Almaty region, 10 - in Atyrau region, 18 - in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 5 - in West Kazakhstan region, 16 - in Karaganda region, 5 - in Kostanay region, 1 - in Kyzylorda region, 11 – in Pavlodar region, and 8 - in North Kazakhstan region, bringing the country's COVID-19 caseload to 109,623.