Kazakhstan confirms 591 more coronavirus cases over past day

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 591 more coronavirus-positive cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

34 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 30 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 30 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 9 in Atyrau region, 250 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Zhambyl region, 49 in West Kazakhstan, 20 in Karaganda region, 49 in Kostanay region, 68 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region raising the country’s count to 114,826.