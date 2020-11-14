Number of new COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added 704 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 66 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

East Kazakhstan region remains the region with the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 248. It is followed by the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 86 new COVID-19 cases and Almaty city with 77 new COVID-19 cases.

Kostanay region, North Kazakhstan region and Pavlodar region have also reports high COVID-19 figures – 52, 51, and 49, reportedly.

35 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in West Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Akmola region, 20 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has recorded 119,833 cases of the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,899.