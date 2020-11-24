Kazakhstan reports 678 new coronavirus cases, total at 126,860
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 678 new coronavirus-positive cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
25 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 46 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 68 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 20 in Almaty region, 11 in Atyrau region, 154 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in Zhambyl region, 33 in West Kazakhstan, 15 in Karaganda region, 70 in Kostanay region, 108 in Pavlodar region, 105 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s tally to 126,860.
