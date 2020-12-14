747 new coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan over last 24 hrs, total at 142,325

Kazakhstan 14 December 2020 07:17 (UTC+04:00)
747 new coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan over last 24 hrs, total at 142,325

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 747 new coronavirus cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

67 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 72 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 71 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 48 in Almaty region, 58 in Atyrau region, 78 in East Kazakhstan, 28 in Zhambyl region, 41 in West Kazakhstan, 31 in Karaganda region, 74 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in mangistau region, 73 in Pavlodar region, 68 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region raising the country’s count to 142,325.

