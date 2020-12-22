Kazakhstan's government considers bill schedule for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

Kazakhstan’s Government held a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, to consider the implementation status of its Bill Schedule for 2020 and the draft schedule for 2021, Trend reports citing the press service of the government.

The Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev speaking at the meeting said that Bill Schedule for the current year has been fully implemented through working out 22 bills.

The schedule for 2021 provides for the development of 25 bills, 6 of which issue from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's Address of September 1, 2020, and regard elections, anti-corruption, and the development of exchange trading.

The 2021 Schedule includes 4 new bills on geodesy, biological security, military police, and public control.

On the prime minister’s instructions, the Government Regulations have been amended accordingly on the personal responsibility of the first heads of the developing bodies for the quality, timeliness of the development and submission of bills.

"The ministers need to ensure strict control over the quality preparation of bills and the timeliness of their submission to the Government and Parliament," Mamin stated.