Askar Mamin reappointed Kazakhstan's prime minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Askar Mamin has been appointed Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Trend reports citing the press office of Kazakhstan's president.

Mamin was appointed by a decree of Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev following the parliamentary elections in the country held on Jan. 10, 2020.

Mamin was first appointed Kazakhstan's Prime Minister on Feb. 25, 2019 and was holding this position up until the parliamentary elections.