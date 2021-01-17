Kazakhstan's Baikonur extends quarantine until Feb 1

Quarantine has been extended in the city of Baikonur until February 1, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The city authorities made a decision to extend the quarantine measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection. The main reason to extend the quarantine regime is the number of new imported cases. During the period from December 26, 2020 till January 15, 2021 38 residents of the city tested positive for COVID-19. No deaths caused by COVID-19 have been recorded in the past three weeks. However, since the start of the pandemic the coronavirus infection has claimed lives of 70 people in the city.

The quarantine was first introduced in the city on January 18, 2021.