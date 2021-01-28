1,413 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs
1,413 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
125 fresh cases were detected in Kazakh capital, 138 in Almaty, 13 in Shymkent, 209 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 71 in Almaty region, 90 in Atyrau region, 39 in West Kazakhstan, 79 in Karaganda region, 140 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Mangistau region, 221 in Pavlodar region, 117 in North Kazakhstan, 24 in Zhambyl region, 16 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s tally to 182,530.
