Kazakhstan 17 February 2021 07:55 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan confirms 796 more COVID-19 cases, total at 204, 055

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 796 more coronavirus-positive cases, coronavirus2020.kz website reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

99 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 91 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 79 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 36 in Almaty region, 38 in Atyrau region, 69 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 74 in Karaganda region, 70 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 100 in Pavlodar region, 40 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan raising the country’s total caseload to 204,055.

