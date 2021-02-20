827 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 206 652
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 827 new coronavirus –positive cases, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
127 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 112 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 77 in Akmola region, 14 in Aktobe region, 46 in Almaty region, 34 in Atyrau region, 50 in East Kazakhstan, 13 in Zhambyl region, 61 in West Kazakhstan region, 45 in Karaganda region, 68 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 111 in Pavlodar region, 31 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 206,652.
Latest
Ankara hosting meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (PHOTO)
Effectiveness of Turkish weapons clearly demonstrated during Karabakh war - Ministry of National Defense
Turkish companies working on creation of infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Minister of Economy
Turkey delighted for liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh region after 30 year-occupation – President Erdogan
Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group expressed condolences on 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide