Kazakhstan to prepare roadmaps for implementation of investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin stated about the need to create ecosystems for the production and processing of agricultural products, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh media.

"The Ministry of Agriculture has identified specific plans for the implementation of investment projects in the context of regions. Our goal is to create 7 ecosystems for the production and processing of agricultural products (these are meat, milk, grain, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables and sugar), taking into account the specialization of regions and based on the principles cooperation," Mamin said at a governmental meeting.

He instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with the regional akimats, to prepare road maps for the implementation of investment projects within two weeks.

"Akims take special control over the implementation of these projects to achieve the goal of saturating the domestic market and employment of the population in the countryside. Our plans for the successful development of the agro-industrial complex and the implementation of the Nur Otan party's election program depend on this," Mamin stressed.

Earlier, Askar Mamin commented on the country's potential in the field of the agro-industrial complex, and also said that it is necessary to increase the volume of gross agricultural production by 1.3 times.