Failure of Kazakh refinery leads to decrease in petroleum products output

Kazakhstan 12 March 2021 07:40 (UTC+04:00)
Failure of Kazakh refinery leads to decrease in petroleum products output
Israel Aerospace, UAE weapons maker team up on anti-drone tech
Israel Aerospace, UAE weapons maker team up on anti-drone tech
Oil prices rise on economic outlook, drawdown in fuel stocks
Oil prices rise on economic outlook, drawdown in fuel stocks
Jordan approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Jordan approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory US 08:13
Failure of Kazakh refinery leads to decrease in petroleum products output Kazakhstan 07:40
Japan's Suga to meet with U.S. President Biden in first half of April: minister Other News 07:17
U.S. reaffirms no unilateral incentives for talks with Iran US 06:46
France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca shot, minister says Europe 06:09
Throughput capacity of Azerbaijan’s Baku port may be increased Economy 05:30
Israel reports 2,698 new COVID-19 cases, 813,806 in total Israel 04:59
EU executive authorizes Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine Europe 04:14
Novavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus version in UK trial Europe 03:29
J&J to make up to three billion COVID-19 vaccines in 2022: chief scientist US 02:51
Over 446,000 coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in past 24 hours - WHO Other News 02:05
UN launches new campaign to support global vaccine equity call Other News 01:26
Azerbaijani MFA condemns release of convicted Armenian terrorist in US Politics 00:44
Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on U.S. lockdown anniversary US 00:07
We appreciate our cooperation with Azerbaijan in field of energy - EBRD Economy 11 March 23:43
Azerbaijan has better situation than other countries in regards to COVID-19 crisis - EBRD president Politics 11 March 23:42
We are ready to work with our neighbours in good face - President Aliyev Politics 11 March 23:37
We plan by end of this year to complete almost 100% energy supply to whole Karabakh area - President Aliyev Politics 11 March 23:35
We will have to rebuild big area of more than 10 thousand square kilometres - Azerbaijani president Politics 11 March 23:29
Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 before autumn Turkey 11 March 23:28
Iran's crude oil export hit record Business 11 March 23:27
Cargo turnover at Georgian Kulevi Oil Terminal up Transport 11 March 23:26
Azerbaijani State Oil Company’s bonds become best-selling on securities market during 4 years Finance 11 March 23:23
Azerbaijan's Fund places first tranche of mortgage bonds in 2021 Finance 11 March 23:23
Volume of LNG production by Azerbaijani SOCAR's STAR Refinery in 2020 revealed Oil&Gas 11 March 23:22
EBRD supported us in transformation of country, diversification of our economy - Azerbaijani president Politics 11 March 23:22
Our main objective is to continue diversification of our economy - President Aliyev Politics 11 March 23:20
Azerbaijan increases export of finished textile products Business 11 March 23:18
Minimum requirements for vegetable oils determined in Azerbaijan Economy 11 March 23:16
Azerbaijan discloses Turkish Petkim complex's production volume in 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 23:15
Azerbaijan's Xalq Sigorta announces increase in insurance fees in 2020 Finance 11 March 23:15
US companies interested in reconstruction of liberated Azerbaijani lands Politics 11 March 23:14
Georgia joins European Migration Network Georgia 11 March 23:13
Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Petroleum launches several petrol stations in 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 23:13
Kazakhstan's oil extraction at largest oil fields exceeds plan Oil&Gas 11 March 23:11
Poland's capital to enter two-week lockdown as COVID-19 infections surge Europe 11 March 22:48
Israel launches incentive plan to encourage unemployed to return to work Israel 11 March 22:18
UK records another 6,753 coronavirus cases, 181 deaths Europe 11 March 21:39
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Africa on course Other News 11 March 21:01
Personal Envoy of European Council President to visit Georgia Georgia 11 March 20:24
Azerbaijani, Polish FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 11 March 20:03
Azerbaijani president receives in video format new president of EBRD (PHOTO) Politics 11 March 20:00
Azerbaijan shows footage from Mirzahasanli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 11 March 19:01
Tbilisi to discuss all main directions of EU-Georgia agenda Georgia 11 March 19:00
Georgia reveals list of top-10 investors Business 11 March 19:00
Azerbaijan's road infrastructure meets requirements of modern electric cars - expert Transport 11 March 18:18
Decrease in cargo turnover recorded in seaports of Georgia Transport 11 March 18:18
Shah Deniz condensate production to reach 0.16 mb/d after project's completion – OPEC Oil&Gas 11 March 18:05
Representatives of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and local executive structures visit families of martyrs (PHOTO) Society 11 March 17:57
Azerbaijani company discloses share of aluminum exports in 2020 Business 11 March 17:57
Volume of foreign currency purchases in Uzbekistan approaches pre-quarantine indicators Finance 11 March 17:56
Georgia to receive AstraZeneca vaccine this week Georgia 11 March 17:51
IT company introduces new Wi-Fi connection standard for first time in Azerbaijan ICT 11 March 17:51
Azerbaijan sees decrease in number of foreign visitors for 2M2021 Society 11 March 17:50
Kazakhstan forms necessary gasoline, diesel fuel reserves Oil&Gas 11 March 17:47
No detained women of Armenian origin in Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry Politics 11 March 17:42
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary co-op Politics 11 March 17:41
Swedish AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines to be supplied to Azerbaijan Society 11 March 17:41
Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 11 March 17:41
Credit Suisse freezes four funds invested in supply chain finance Europe 11 March 17:36
De-mining work continues in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Politics 11 March 17:29
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of gas leakage detection Tenders 11 March 17:21
Uzbekistan’s Central bank notes significant increase in prices for food products Uzbekistan 11 March 17:15
Spring sowing to begin in demined areas of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Economy 11 March 17:14
Azerbaijan to revise conditions for buying cars on credit Economy 11 March 17:14
Investments to Georgia from Azerbaijan decline Finance 11 March 17:13
Bulk of pharmaceutical products in Kyrgyzstan being imported from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11 March 17:03
Kazakhstan twofold decreases imports from Australia Business 11 March 17:01
Big share of Azerbaijan's GDP accounts for industry Business 11 March 17:00
Kazakhstan could face sharp decline in investment in oil&gas sector Oil&Gas 11 March 16:57
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender for installation of drip irrigation system Tenders 11 March 16:56
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 11 March 16:56
Azerbaijan to purchase 'Sputnik V' vaccine from Russia Society 11 March 16:56
OMV Petrom to establish operating company in Georgia Oil&Gas 11 March 16:56
Kazakhstan eyes to build recycling plant for combined packaging Business 11 March 16:54
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan, India increase Business 11 March 16:35
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to create investment fund to support industrial projects Uzbekistan 11 March 16:31
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sarajig village of Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 11 March 16:31
Budget airlines say EU sustainable fuel quotas should apply to all flights Europe 11 March 16:24
Seamless transport connectivity with India may boost Bangladesh's income by 17 pc, says World Bank Other News 11 March 16:23
OECD pegs India's FY22 GDP growth at 12.6%, fastest in the world Other News 11 March 16:22
UK spending climbed in early March Europe 11 March 16:22
Sri Lanka receives 10 state-of-the-art railway passenger coaches from India Other News 11 March 16:20
Rise in oil prices negatively affects Georgian market Oil&Gas 11 March 16:12
Azerbaijan expects positive trends in tourism in 2H2021 Tourism 11 March 16:10
EU extends vaccine export checks by three months until end-June Europe 11 March 16:10
Several manufacturing enterprises launched in Iran's Bushehr Province Business 11 March 16:06
Ambassador of Pakistan paid a visit to Baku Higher Oil School Society 11 March 16:04
German IWH institute cuts German 2021 GDP forecast Europe 11 March 15:59
UK company to invest in tourism project in Georgian Batumi Construction 11 March 15:52
Azerbaijan sends female sniper of Armenian origin, taken during Karabakh war, back to Lebanon (PHOTO) Politics 11 March 15:51
Uzbekneftegaz modernizing gas purification units in Qashqadaryo region Oil&Gas 11 March 15:47
Data on sales in foreign currency at Turkmenistan’s state exchange in Feb. 2021 Finance 11 March 15:42
Turkey to launch floating hotel in Van city Transport 11 March 15:42
Southern Gas Corridor to help Turkey improve pricing optionality Oil&Gas 11 March 15:36
Uzbekistan’s inflation rate slightly accelerates Finance 11 March 15:32
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for equipment installation Tenders 11 March 15:32
Geostat reveals volume of FDI to Georgia Finance 11 March 15:32
Co-operative Promotion Centre built with India's aid inaugurated in Nepal Other News 11 March 15:16
Azerbaijan's revenues from exports to Ukraine up in Jan.2021 Business 11 March 15:16
All news