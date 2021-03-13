Kazakhstan records 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, total at 222,671

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

152 fresh cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 293 in Almaty, 25 in Shymkent, 50 in Akmola region, 29 in Aktobe region, 90 in Almaty region, 42 in Atyrau region, 35 in East Kazakhstan, 13 in Zhambyl region, 68 in West Kazakhstan, 74 in Karaganda region, 48 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 50 in Pavlodar region, 21 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s caseload to 222,671.