Kazakhstan adds over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,011 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city reported the highest number of fresh cases in the past day – 342. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan with 157 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region registered the third highest number of fresh daily infections with 92. 84 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region.

61 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Akmola region, 49 – in Kostanay region, 46 – in Pavlodar region, 41 – in Atyrau region, 32 – in West Kazakhstan region, 21 – in Shymkent city, 20 – in East Kazakhstan region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Aktobe region, 17 – in North Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Turkestan region, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 224,731 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.