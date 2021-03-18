Turkey, Kazakhstan disclose target volume of mutual trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

Trend:

Turkey and Kazakhstan intend to bring the volume of mutual trade turnover to $10 billion, Trend reports referring to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

At the invitation of Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi arrived on an official visit to Turkish Ankara.

During the visit, Tleuberdi has met with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The minister conveyed the invitation of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to take part in the informal Summit of the Turkic Speaking States' Cooperation Council, which will be held on March 31 this year in Kazakh Turkestan city.

Within the framework of the visit to Ankara, the 6th meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group, chaired by the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries, was held. At the event, the parties discussed the priority issues on the agenda of bilateral relations. In particular, the parties considered ways to further develop political, trade-economic, transport-logistical, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

Cavusoglu, in turn, stressed that strong economic ties are a solid foundation of Kazakh-Turkish cooperation, which must be strengthened and used for this all available potential.

The parties expressed deep satisfaction with the pace of development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey, stressing the mutual desire to further strengthen the partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The successful cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres was especially noted. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral trade in 2020 exceeded $3 billion and the parties intend to bring this figure to $10 billion.