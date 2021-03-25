Kazakhstan defines new State Planning System

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.25

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Government has determined a new State Planning System (SPS) within implementation of the Presidential Message of September 1, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of National Economy.

The document is a complex of interrelated mechanisms, processes and participants in the state planning, ensuring the long- and medium-term development of the country.

The system envisages the introduction of new documents, reboot and building of existing plans to ensure the implementation of the Development Strategy of Kazakhstan until 2050 in modern conditions and with existing trends in world development.

To implement the Strategy-2050 in shorter intervals (until 2025, 2030, etc.), a new document has been introduced into the State Planning System - National Priorities.

Moreover, in order to implement the National Priorities and determine the strategic directions of the country's development in the medium term, the Strategic Development Plan of Kazakhstan was transformed into the National Development Plan.

To strengthen the role and responsibility of the regions, as well as to ensure the implementation of new approaches to the territorial and spatial development of Kazakhstan, the current Forecast Scheme of Territorial Development has been transformed into a Territorial Development Plan.