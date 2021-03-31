Belarus’ Gomselmash to increase export to Kazakhstan in 2021

Belarus' Gomselmash and AgromashHolding KZ from Kazakhstan have agreed on new deliveries of Gomel-made agricultural machinery in 2021, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Gomselmash and AgromashHolding KZ jointly assemble grain harvesters in Kazakhstan under the ESSIL brand. In addition to machinery production, AgromashHolding KZ has created a service and sales network across all grain-growing regions of Kazakhstan.

The Belarusian holding company Gomselmash is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machines. It is one of the leaders on the world market of harvesters and other sophisticated agricultural machines. The company produces grain and forage harvesters, ear corn harvesters, potato harvesters, mowers, and other agricultural machines. Its harvesters are used in fields of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Czechia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Argentina, Brazil, China, South Korea, Baltic states, and other countries.