KazAID, USAID Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Official Development Assistance
Chair of the Board of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) Dastan Yeleukenov and Regional Mission Director of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Christopher Edwards signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in official development assistance, Trend reports.
The document paves way for combining the expertise, programs and resources of the two agencies to support partner governments, civil society and the private sector in building capacity for ensuring security, economic growth, and sustainable development in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
