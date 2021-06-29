Number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 1,300 in Kazakhstan in 24h

In the past 24 hours, 1,321 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The number of daily infections registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, to 370. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 288 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added the third highest number of cases – 126.

66 fresh daily infections were recorded in Atyrau region, 65 – in East Kazakhstan region, 63 – in West Kazakhstan region, 45 – in Kostanay region, 45 – in Pavlodar region, 44 – in Akmola region, 43 – in Almaty region, 35 – in Turkestan region, 33 – in Shymkent city, 31 – in Zhambyl region, 25 – in Mangistau region, 17 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 10 – in Aktobe region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 421,121 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.