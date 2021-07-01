Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 1 July 2021 07:22 (UTC+04:00)
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,436 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 807 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 394 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 305. 143 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Shymkent city, 121 - West Kazakhstan region, 98 – in Atyrau region, 81 – in Mangistau region, 78 – East Kazakhstan region, 66 – in Aktobe region, 64 – in Pavlodar region, 52 – in Almaty region, 51 – in Kostanay region, 50 – in Akmola region, 44 – in Turkestan region, 35 – in Kyzylorda region, 27 – in Zhambyl region, and 20 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 425,573 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.

