2 regions of Kazakhstan move to COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’
The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions moved from the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow zone’ to join Almaty, Zhambyl regions.
As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 5,493 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 488,905.
