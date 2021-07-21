Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data
Over the past day, 5,179 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 504,290 cases were identified in the country, of which 5,116 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,529 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 436,523.
