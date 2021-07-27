Daily COVID-19 case count at 6,797 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added 6,797 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cites are the only areas to report the four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,537 and 1,207, respectively. The third highest number of daily infections has been reported in Karaganda region – 796.

Atyrau region has reported 480 fresh daily coronavirus cases, Shymkent city - 382, East Kazakhstan region – 333, Almaty region – 260, Mangistau region – 254, Kostanay region – 209, Pavlodar region – 207, Akmola region – 195, Turkestan region – 180, Aktobe region – 175, Kyzylorda region – 163, North Kazakhstan region – 142, Zhambyl region – 141, and West Kazakhstan region – 136.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 542,703.