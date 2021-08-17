Kazakhstan interested in studying South Korea’s experience in dev’t of high technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed interest in studying South Korea’s experience in the development of high technologies as well as the public health sector, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

The mentioned issue was discussed between the president of Kazakhstan and his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in during his state visit to Seoul.

During the summit talks, the sides discussed in detail the prospects of further development of the Kazakh-Korean strategic partnership. Utmost attention was paid to the strengthening of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties.

The heads of state also gave consideration to the most pressing issues of global and regional agenda as well as interaction within the framework of international structures.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to stress that South Korea is one of the most important strategic partners for Kazakhstan in Asia. He revealed that to date South Korea had invested over $6 billion into Kazakhstan’s economy.

President Tokayev emphasized that the work on attraction of investment should be continued. He added that there are 550 companies with the participation of Korean capital functioning in Kazakhstan, namely Samsung, Hyundai, Lotte, Posco and more.

Tokayev thanked the Korean side for its assistance in the fight against the coronavirus infection and informed his South Korean counterpart of Kazakhstan’s homegrown QazVac vaccine.

Speaking of prospects of interstate cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed interest in studying South Korea’s experience in the development of high technologies as well as the public health sector.

President Moon Jae-in, in turn, greeted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointing out that he is a special guest since it is the first high-level meeting with a foreign leader since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President of the Republic of Korea highly praised Kazakhstan’s role in regional and international processes as well as specialties that unite two nations.

After the summit talks, the heads of state attended the signing ceremony of the memorandums of understanding between several ministries, government and trade bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea.

