6,358 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has added 6,358 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Almaty city is the only areas to report the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,605. The second highest number of daily infections has been reported in Karaganda region – 821. Nur-Sultan city is third with 601 daily infections.
Aktobe region has reported 420 fresh daily coronavirus cases, Almaty region – 376, Pavlodar region – 338, Atyrau region – 316, Kostanay region – 265, Akmola region – 263, Shymkent city – 260, East Kazakhstan region – 211, Zhambyl region – 193, Mangistau region – 190, West Kazakhstan region – 161, Kyzylorda region – 151, and North Kazakhstan region – 110.
77 more daily infections have been reported in Turkestan region.
The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 761,249.