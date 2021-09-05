4,930 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.05
Trend:
Over the past day, 4,568 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total,812,999 cases were identified in the country, of which 9,779 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 6,620 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 716,645.
